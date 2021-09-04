Howdoo (UDOO) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Howdoo has a market cap of $12.30 million and $464,514.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 466,553,573 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

