Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.37.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 413,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.36 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

