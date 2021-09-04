HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after acquiring an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,068,000 after purchasing an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $260.79 and a one year high of $715.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total value of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

