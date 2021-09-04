Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

