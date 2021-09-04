Humanscape (HUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $38.07 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $82.20 million and $38.07 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 575,819,737 coins. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

