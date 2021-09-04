HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.22 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $150.37 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00123108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.30 or 0.00795646 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

