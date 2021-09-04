Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Billion

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $49,899.19 or 1.00371540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $8.21 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00138600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00182691 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.93 or 0.07898957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,615.85 or 0.99801598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.49 or 0.00809613 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

