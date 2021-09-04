Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Tops $2.54 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.54 billion and $161.19 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $15.32 or 0.00030670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00122459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00799665 BTC.

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

