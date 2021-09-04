Hush Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $562.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Hush has a market cap of $1.07 million and $562.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.60 or 0.00318588 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00168957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.00206715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

