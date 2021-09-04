HYCON Achieves Market Capitalization of $653,986.39 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $653,986.39 and approximately $167,539.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003560 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00062650 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

