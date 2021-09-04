Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits Market Cap of $244,643.25

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $244,643.25 and approximately $16,662.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00138934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00185391 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.47 or 0.07714935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,416.54 or 1.00286965 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.00993407 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

