HyperCash Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00001791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $40.17 million and $3.66 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,791.24 or 1.00078138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048621 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.92 or 0.00944513 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.91 or 0.00498283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008442 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00349846 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00074195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005340 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.