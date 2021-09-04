Hyperion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,018.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 4th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $407,693.46 and $79,018.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00059505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.57 or 0.00119783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.77 or 0.00797833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

HYN is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

