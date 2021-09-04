HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,420.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $23,605.13 and $2,420.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

