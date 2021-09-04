I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,421.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.35 or 0.00502851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002763 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.06 or 0.01026510 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,087,057 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

