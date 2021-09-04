IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $132.06 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

