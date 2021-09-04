IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post $111.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.48 million and the lowest is $111.34 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.34 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IBEX.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.50 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 268,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

