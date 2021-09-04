ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $5.08 on Exchanges

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.08 or 0.00010155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00066006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00169072 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.96 or 0.07929959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,955.89 or 0.99836630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00817416 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,437,951 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

