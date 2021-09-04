Iconic Token Market Cap Hits $4.25 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00138869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00188196 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.76 or 0.07822550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,296.90 or 1.00299333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.94 or 0.00998946 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

