Idena (IDNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,294.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Idena has a market cap of $6.91 million and $71,294.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,692,046 coins and its circulating supply is 50,179,500 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

