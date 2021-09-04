Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Cap of $24.11 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Idle has a market cap of $24.11 million and approximately $274,949.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00019141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Idle has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.