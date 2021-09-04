Illuvium (ILV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.42 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $597.92 or 0.01202845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $379.58 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00137003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.55 or 0.07885024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.31 or 1.00107727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00808489 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

