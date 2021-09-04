imbrex (REX) Trading Up 81.1% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 81.1% against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $141,170.38 and $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (REX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

