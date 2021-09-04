IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 1.03% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 147.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

RFV stock opened at $94.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $99.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.