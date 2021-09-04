Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.38. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 10,750 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Inca One Gold from C$1.45 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$13.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

