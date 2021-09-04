Incent Market Capitalization Tops $1.07 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00065212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00183040 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.74 or 0.07910431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,704.57 or 1.00053549 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.30 or 0.00811831 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

