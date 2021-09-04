Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00006401 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.75 million and $95,178.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00141119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00166664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.18 or 0.07985023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.60 or 0.99964497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00831642 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.