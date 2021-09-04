Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.76 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $146,242.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

