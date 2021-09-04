IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 8,222 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,107 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.58 and a 200 day moving average of $261.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

