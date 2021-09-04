Indorse Token Price Hits $0.0199 on Top Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $745,129.67 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

