Infinitecoin Price Hits $0.0002 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $15.80 million and $372.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

