Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$29.25 and last traded at C$29.42. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.45.

ISV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.85 million and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

