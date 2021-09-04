Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

