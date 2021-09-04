Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

