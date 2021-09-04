Ink Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Ink has a total market cap of $519,765.13 and approximately $669.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

