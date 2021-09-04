Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading Down 2%

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 733,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,690,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the discover of small molecule drugs for hard to treat diseases, including drug-resistant cancers, psoriasis, autism, and inflammatory disease. The company’s lead cancer compound, Kevetrin, is an anti-cancer drug which has demonstrated the ability in pre-clinical studies to regulate the p53 pathway and attack cancers.

