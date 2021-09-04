Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Inogen worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

INGN stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -507.54 and a beta of 0.94. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,887 shares of company stock worth $3,415,914. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

