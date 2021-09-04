Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) rose 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.28.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. Inrad Optics had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

