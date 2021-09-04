Insight Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51,080.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $165,281.36 and approximately $51,080.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00014973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00127545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00179614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00048681 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

INX is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

