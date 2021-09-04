Insight Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,980.29 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $174,980.29 and $29,150.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00015724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00120664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.17 or 0.00802822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047745 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

