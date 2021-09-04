Insights Network Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $38,105.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,001,378 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

