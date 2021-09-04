Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.70.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.48. The company had a trading volume of 160,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,789. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $245,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,628 shares of company stock worth $31,856,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,538,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 110,683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

