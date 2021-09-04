InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.43 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00004698 BTC on exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $26.43 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00065300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.25 or 0.00138657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00182084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.18 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,930.17 or 0.99980338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.50 or 0.00811976 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

