Insureum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $245,199.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded down 58.7% against the U.S. dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $245,199.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

