Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as high as C$3.77. Integra Resources shares last traded at C$3.77, with a volume of 26,536 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

