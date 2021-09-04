Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,176 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 101,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

