Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,593 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 87.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,288,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,999,591.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.