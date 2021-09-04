International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.60. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.91. 1,209,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.