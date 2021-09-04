International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.7% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $56,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $908,783,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.56.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,405. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

