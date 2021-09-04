InterValue (INVE) Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

InterValue (CURRENCY:INVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, InterValue has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. InterValue has a market cap of $241,958.67 and $8.00 worth of InterValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InterValue coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00162382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.36 or 0.00189313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.16 or 0.07744275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,691.30 or 0.99690902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $492.07 or 0.00987191 BTC.

InterValue Coin Profile

InterValue’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,892,710 coins. The official website for InterValue is www.inve.one . InterValue’s official message board is medium.com/@intervalueproject . InterValue’s official Twitter account is @intervaluepro and its Facebook page is accessible here

InterValue Coin Trading

